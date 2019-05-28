Virginia murder suspect briefly escapes custody in downtown Raleigh, sheriff's office says George Knisley ( CCBI ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Previous Coverage Woman missing after murder suspect captured in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WRIC) - A man wanted for murder in Virginia briefly escaped custody Monday in downtown Raleigh at the Wake County Public Safety Center, the sheriff's office said.

George W. Knisley IV was wanted for the murder of a man and the disappearance of a Cumberland County woman after an incident early Friday morning.

Before he was caught, police say Knisley was suspected of having stolen a third vehicle in North Carolina late Friday night.

He was involved in a chase with Raleigh police just before he was caught, officials said.

Raleigh police took Knisley into custody where he was being held on a first-degree murder charge from Cumberland County.

After being taken into custody, a Wake County deputy was in the process of transporting Knisley to the detention center from downtown when the murder suspect complained his right handcuff was too tight, the sheriff's office said.

As the deputy worked to loosen the cuff, Knisley pushed the deputy with his shoulder and ran to McDowell Street and then towards Dawson Street.

As Knisley ran headed to Dawson Street, an unidentified man "assisted the deputy" in detaining the suspect.

Deputies then took Knisley back into custody.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Knisley admitted he was a “murderer and didn’t want to live any longer.”

Aside from the murder charge, Knisley faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting a public officer, possession of stolen of firearm and felony of elude of arrest.

Meanwhile, the search continues for a 43-year-old Amy Renee Fabian. An alert remains active for her disappearance. Fabian has brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighs 124 pounds.

A dead man was found inside her residence, but she was nowhere to be found.

The case began when deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane at 3:30 a.m. Friday after learning about a homicide that had occurred.

Once they arrived, troopers found the body of a man, who was not identified by officials.

Fabian, who authorities said lived at the residence, was not found when troopers responded.

The South Hill Police Department received a report from a woman at around 6:30 a.m. about a man, who matched Knisley's description, who threatened her outside her home with a gun and stole her 2013 Honda Civic. The woman was not hurt.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now