Virtual session Tuesday evening to provide information for Raleigh renters facing eviction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A virtual resource session being held on Tuesday evening will provide information and help for Raleigh renters facing eviction when the eviction moratorium ends in October.

The Raleigh Fair Housing Hearing Board and Legal Aid of NC will host a 6 p.m. Zoom panel discussion where they will share information and resources for renters who will be impacted by the national eviction moratorium that ends Oct. 3.

The virtual session will provide information for renters who need help with paying for overdue rent and utilities.

Those interested in attending the Zoom meeting must register ahead of time. You can register by clicking here.