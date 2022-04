RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was stabbed while visiting a friend Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said.

Officials said a male subject “was visiting a friend when another subject walked up to him and stabbed him in the stomach” just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the relationship between the man stabbed and the suspect is not known.

Raleigh police and Wake County EMS are investigating the incident.