Volunteers at Wake County food bank packing disaster relief boxes for NC coastal communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 100 volunteers are spending their Thursday packing disaster relief boxes for those on our coast who will be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Volunteers gathered at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to pack the boxes, which will be sent to coastal communities.
About 5,000 boxes have been sent so far this week to the coast in preparation for the storm that’s now making its way closer and closer to our coast.
If you’d like to help, you can donate your time, money or even water bottles.
You can also donate at this link.
