Breaking News
VIDEO: Tornado hits Emerald Isle causing major damage
1  of  3
Live Now
LIVE CBS 17 coverage of Hurricane Dorian Live Coverage of Hurricane Dorian from WFLA CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  26
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Cary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools Durham Nativity School Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville Academy Fayetteville State University First United Methodist Church - Cary Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Johnston Co. Govt Offices Lee County Schools Meredith College Nash Community College NC Museum of Art NC Museum of Natural Sciences Raleigh Endoscopy Center Rocky Mount Academy Sampson Co. Govt Offices Southside Christian School The Franklin Academy Torchlight Academy Town of Hope Mills Govt. Offices

Volunteers at Wake County food bank packing disaster relief boxes for NC coastal communities

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 100 volunteers are spending their Thursday packing disaster relief boxes for those on our coast who will be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Volunteers gathered at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to pack the boxes, which will be sent to coastal communities.

RELATED:
Full coverage of Hurricane Dorian

MORE:
Click for interactive tracking map

About 5,000 boxes have been sent so far this week to the coast in preparation for the storm that’s now making its way closer and closer to our coast.

If you’d like to help, you can donate your time, money or even water bottles.

You can also donate at this link.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Eye on the Storm shows

More Eye on the Storm shows

Trending Stories

Don't Miss