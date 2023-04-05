RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and other Triangle businesses are making sure no one is left hungry.

Wednesday, they participated in the food bank’s “Sort-A-Rama” event at the North Carolina Fairgrounds.

More than 800 volunteers packaged hundreds of thousands of meals for those in need.

“We’re bagging up, we’re putting it in bins, they immediately go on to the tractor trailers and be disbursed to those 34 counties,” said Mike Hall with Food Lion, one of the companies participating at the event.

Volunteers from companies like Food Lion, Wegmans and Cisco sorted, bagged and packaged items like sweet potatoes and carrots.

“We’re talking about doing more than 400,000 pounds of food package today, so when you think about it, an average is that each of these bags is about 5 to 10 pounds so you can see the impact. It’s pretty large,” said Octavio Soares with BASF Corporation, another company participating in the event.

He said right now there’s a huge need in the community.

“There is a number of benefits that kicked in for different emergency actions like the TFAD program and the FNS program that came after COVID, and all of those programs are soon to dwindle down which means that the communities, the people in need in our communities are needing and more to support,” said Soares.

Once the food is packaged it’ll go on a truck to the food bank to be delivered to families across the state.