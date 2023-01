RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be touching down in North Carolina on Thursday.

White House officials said in a release Monday that Harris will be in the Raleigh-Durham metro area to highlight small business.

In particular, officials said Harris will be speaking about the investments made in small businesses across America by the Biden-Harris Administration.

No further details on the location or timing of the Vice President’s visit have been shared at this time.