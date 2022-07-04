RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Closures along Wade Avenue will impact Raleigh drivers beginning Friday, according to the city’s website.

The project was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, but the dates have since been changed. The website did not specify why.

Raleigh Water is closing a lane of the 300 block of Wade Avenue from Capital Boulevard to Scales Street for a planned sewer improvement project, the city said, beginning at 7 p.m. on July 8.

This will impact westbound lanes for a portion of two weeks:

Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m. through Monday, July 11 at 6 a.m.

Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. through Monday, July 18 at 6 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to avoid the area if it’s possible. Additionally, if driving in this area, you should stay aware of all signs and work crews — including, but not limited to, detour maps and construction schedules.