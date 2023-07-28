RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A ramp from Wade Avenue to Interstate 40 is set to close for the weekend as part of the ongoing I-40 improvements project between Wade Avenue and I-440.

The loop ramp from Wade Avenue to I-40 East is set to close from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, so crews can safely work on the flyover bridge over the interstate, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

During this time, a signed detour will direct drivers to continue on Wade Avenue onto I-40 West and turn around at the Harrison Avenue interchange (Exit 287) to access I-40 East.

Drivers should factor this detour into their trips and be mindful of crews at work in this area.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.