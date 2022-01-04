Wade Avenue closures set to begin Tuesday night at I-440 due to demolition work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will start up road projects Tuesday night following a pause due to the holidays.

One major traffic alert to tell you about will occur on Wade Avenue near Interstate 440.

NCDOT spokesperson Marty Homan said crews will close Wade Avenue three to four nights over two weeks to allow for the demolition of the old I-440 east bridge.

This is all part of the ongoing I-440 Improvements Project. Traffic shifted onto the new I-440 bridge at Wade Ave in November.

Tonight, Wade Avenue eastbound lanes will close from midnight to 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Single lane closures on Wade Avenue will begin at 9 p.m. each night to allow the prep work for the full shutdown and demolition to happen before midnight.

Drivers should take it slow in this area during the time when work is being done and be prepared to take a detour.

One detour option to I-440 is to take Blue Ridge Road to Lake Boone Trail. Lake Boone Trail will get you back to I-440.