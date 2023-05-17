RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Wade Avenue is scheduled to close overnight up to a few times through the weekend as part of ongoing resurfacing work, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Crews plan to close all lanes of the road between Capital Boulevard and St. Marys Street during the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday nights, and possibly Sunday night if needed, officials announced Wednesday.

This stretch of the road will remain open Thursday and Saturday nights to accommodate NHL playoff traffic headed to and from PNC Arena for the Carolina Hurricanes-Florida Panthers series.

Signed detours will be in place to help drivers access points on either side of the work zone.

Drivers should anticipate these closures, be mindful of the crews working in this area and allow extra time for the detours, the DOT said.