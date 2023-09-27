RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A part of Wade Avenue is scheduled to close overnight this week for paving, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, all lanes of Wade Avenue will be closed between St. Mary’s Street and Capital Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Signs for detours will be in place to help drivers on either side of the work zone, the NCDOT says.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time for detours and asked to be mindful of the crews working in this area.