Wade Avenue shut down due to gas leak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police tell CBS 17 that a gas leak has shut down Wade Avenue in both directions.

Police say the leak occurred at the intersection of St. Mary’s Street and Wade Avenue. The 900 block of Wade Avenue down to Glenwood Avenue is affected by the closure.

Raleigh police have been asked to assist with evacuating residents and businesses around the area.

There is no word on when the road will be reopened. This is the fifth reported gas leak in Wake County in the past week after four others were reported in Cary.

HAZMAT units have been dispatched to help clean up the leak.

This is a developing story. CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene to provide more details.