Wade Avenue to close in both directions overnight as crews work on improvement project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wade Avenue will be closed in both directions overnight Thursday into Friday morning, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The closure will take place at the Interstate 440 interchange from midnight until 5 a.m. Friday as part of an improvement project. Westbound Wade Avenue will be detoured onto I-440 east and Lake Boone Trail to turn around and access westbound Wade Avenue. Those driving eastbound will be detoured onto I-440 west and Hillsborough Street to turn around and access eastbound Wade Avenue.

Drivers are asked to pay attention near the work zone. Anticipate needing extra time to navigate detours.