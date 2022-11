RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wade Avenue westbound is expected to be closed for several hours after a water main break, The Raleigh Police Department confirmed to CBS 17 Wednesday evening.

Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed that a water main break has shut down all lanes of Wade Avenue westbound between Duplin Road and Dixie Trail until at least 8 p.m.

Lt. Borneo did not give a cause for the water main break at this time.