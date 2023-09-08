RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting near Poole Road.

At around 11 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to a shooting on Moonglow Drive. The property is mobile home park off of Poole Road in east Raleigh.

CBS 17 crews at the scene have confirmed at least one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.