RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County deputy shot in the line of duty last year was honored Tuesday in Garner.

Sergeant Ronald Waller was one of six first responders awarded for their bravery at the “Garner Local Heroes” breakfast Tuesday morning.

We told you when Waller was shot twice with an assault rifle last June while serving an eviction notice. Waller says he’s still doing rehab but he was able to walk around the ballroom Tuesday with a cane.

“I’m doing three days a week now just trying to strengthen my leg. My ankle is pretty stiff from the months of inactivity,” said Sgt. Waller.

Sheriff Gerald Baker was there Tuesday in support of Waller. He vividly remembers how far the sergeant has come.

“On that day when I got there and I saw him, it wasn’t pretty and I just started praying right then and there,” Baker said.

Sergeant Waller says he still has a long road ahead of him but he does plan on returning to work sometime in the future.