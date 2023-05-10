RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, a handful of law enforcement officers were honored for their work serving the community over the last year as part of the Garner Local Heroes annual breakfast.

It honored police officers, 911 dispatchers, fire crews and other law enforcement from Garner, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding agencies.

The annual event serves as a thank you to the men and women who serve our communities, but on Wednesday there was a focus on two men who lost their lives in uniform.

(Deana Harley/CBS 17)

Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s family received a stepping stone to honor him. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2022. His K-9 Sasha was in the car at the time he was killed.

“Ned and Sasha were more than just partners, Sasha was his everything,” a speaker at the event said. “The two of them had an extremely strong, loving, unbreakable bond.”

Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres’s wife and daughter were also at the breakfast and received a stone in his honor. Officer Torres was killed while on his way to work during the Hedingham mass shooting in October. He was remembered as being a friend to all.

“What you may not know about Gabe, because he was often a quiet observer, was that he was quite a goofball,” the emcee said. “If you ever got to know him intimately, you would know he had a great sense of humor and he loved to laugh.”

The event also raised $14,000 for local organizations including the Garner Police Athletic League.