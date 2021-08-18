Wake County deputy shot in the line of duty to be awarded $10k grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County deputy shot in the line of duty will be presented with a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes, a Florida-based non-profit.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said Deputy Ronald Waller, a 20-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was executing an eviction notice in early June when deputies knocked on the suspect’s door but there was no response. The sheriff said his deputies checked a couple of other places before coming back to the suspect’s door.

The door opened partially and the deputies identified themselves, Baker said. The suspect, later identified as Eddie Craig, tried to close the door and that’s when investigators said Craig started firing with his AK-47.

The sheriff’s office reported Sgt. Waller has undergone several surgeries and is currently recovering at home.

Ronald Waller (on left)

The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Waller will receive a grant from Running 4 Heroes this Saturday.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said after hearing about the shooting, Running 4 Heroes approved a $10,000 grant for Waller. The grant is scheduled to be presented at noon during the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Community Day at Roberts Park near downtown Raleigh.

Running 4 Heroes was created by 11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge. The organization raises funds and awareness for families of fallen first responders or those injured in the line of duty. Cartledge and his father are scheduled to present the award to Waller.

The sheriff’s office said following the ceremony, “Zechariah will take a mile-long run to honor first responders who have given their lives to service in North Carolina.”