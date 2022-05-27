RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The third annual Wake County Field of Honor is now open for visitors.

More than 500 flag are on display in “tribute to all veterans including those currently serving, those who returned to home and family after service and those who made the ultimate sacrifice leaving family, friends, and our nation to mourn,” officials said in a release.

First responders, medical professionals and others who serve the community are also being honored, officials said.

“We’re proud to be the hosts of this red, white, and blue event for the third year,” said Randy Hall, co-chair of the organizing committee. “It’s a fitting salute to all our veterans as well as police, firefighters, EMS and the medical professionals who have been on the front lines of efforts against COVID-19. We invite everyone to come and walk among the flags. It is an awe-inspiring sight.”

Officials stated that flags may be sponsored for $35 to honor “members of our armed forces, veterans, first responders, medical professionals, educators, and other community heroes.”

The display is open to the public from Friday through Memorial Day at 11:15 a.m. at the Exchange Club of West Raleigh Baseball Complex at 830 Barringer Drive, Raleigh.