Wake County hands out N-95 masks in hopes of providing more protection against COVID-19, omicron

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health is now giving away free N-95 masks. Workers at the Kidd Road testing site offered patients a mask as they drove up to get tested on Thursday.

Health experts are suggesting people switch to the N-95 because it gives you more protection against the omicron variant than the cloth mask.

Shirley Scott, who went to the testing site for a test and to pick up a mask, said she’s glad to get a new mask if it keeps her safer.

“If that helps better than what I have on and other masks that I’ve worn, then I want it,” Scott said.

The health department is giving out masks at five locations throughout the county:

Wake County Southern Regional Center – 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina;

Wake County Northern Regional Center – 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest;

Wake County Eastern Regional Center – 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon;

Wake County Health & Human Services Center Building – 2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh;

Wake County Health & Human Services Center – 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh.

At 10:45 a.m., Wake County reported running out of masks has the Sunnybrook Road and Fuquay-Varina locations.