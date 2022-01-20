Wake County hands out N-95 masks in hopes of providing more protection against COVID-19, omicron

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health is now giving away free N-95 masks. Workers at the Kidd Road testing site offered patients a mask as they drove up to get tested on Thursday.

Health experts are suggesting people switch to the N-95 because it gives you more protection against the omicron variant than the cloth mask.

Shirley Scott, who went to the testing site for a test and to pick up a mask, said she’s glad to get a new mask if it keeps her safer.

“If that helps better than what I have on and other masks that I’ve worn, then I want it,” Scott said.

The health department is giving out masks at five locations throughout the county:   

  • Wake County Southern Regional Center – 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina;
  • Wake County Northern Regional Center – 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest;   
  • Wake County Eastern Regional Center – 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon;
  • Wake County Health & Human Services Center Building – 2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh;
  • Wake County Health & Human Services Center – 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh.

At 10:45 a.m., Wake County reported running out of masks has the Sunnybrook Road and Fuquay-Varina locations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories