RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re heading into the summer season, and ahead of all the events Wake County Health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated for Mpox.

Earlier this month 21 cases of Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, were reported in Chicago.

They’re cases Wake County Public Health is keeping an eye on.

“We want to make sure that they stay safe and that they go ahead and get vaccinated because it’s been proven that the vaccine is effective and also people who have a compromised immune system they’re at risk for having more complications,” said Alonza Pamplin, Communicable Disease Supervisor with Wake County Public Health. “We want to make sure they’re protected as well.”

Last year cases of Mpox surged and prompted leaders to declare a global health emergency.

The U.S. saw over 31,000 cases, including over 700 right here in North Carolina. 115 cases were reported in Wake County.

Earlier this month the World Health Organization declared an end to the global emergency as cases declined, but with cases present in other states, Wake County Public Health wants those who are at risk to be aware.

“It’s not to scare people but it’s just to go ahead and take those precautions because it’s better to be prepared and be vaccinated and also to be knowledgeable of what the signs and the symptoms are,” said Pamplin.

According to the CDC, some symptoms of Mpox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

Mpox testing and vaccines are available right here in Wake County. You can find out more information by visiting the Wake County Public Health’s website, wake.gov/mpox, or call 919-250-3900 (vaccine) and 919-212-9398 (testing).