RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been a few months since Wake County’s nondiscrimination ordinance went into effect, and the county is already taking another step.

At Tuesday’s ceremonial document signing, CBS 17 learned that Campbell Law students and a professor will help mediate conflicts between those who file complaints and the subject of those complaints.

Law school dean Rich Leonard said they’re already working on one dispute right now.

“Not every dispute needs to go to formal litigation and this is a way to teach my students that there are a lot of ways to be a lawyer and a lot of ways to resolve disputes,” Leonard said.

Wake County’s nondiscrimination ordinance impacts the unincorporated areas of the county but Raleigh, Apex, Knightdale and Morrisville have also adopted ordinances.