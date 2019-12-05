Wake Co Library closing for renovations on Monday

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County will close Eva Perry Regional Library on December 9 for renovations.

Construction is expected to begin in January 2020, and is expected to reopen in August 2020.

The 22,900-square-foot Eva Perry Regional Library first opened its doors in 1996.

This library serves the Apex and southern Cary areas. It is one of the system’s most active libraries, with the second-largest book circulation in the county.

The renovation will update the building’s interiors and address long-term maintenance issues that come along with aging building systems.

Improvements include an updated layout, furnishings, book shelving, signage, floor and wall finishes, high-efficiency LED lighting, ceilings, restroom enhancements and support space improvements.

The renovations are part of the $45 million bond approved by voters in 2007 to build, expand, renovate or repair libraries.

On December 1, the Wake County Board of Commissioners awarded a $1.39 million contract to Bar Construction Company, Inc. to perform the renovations.

During the construction period, Wake County Public Libraries staff encourage visitors to check out the brand-new Cary Regional Library, or the West Regional Library which is not too far away.

Library staff also want to remind residents that their library cards are good at all 21 library branches open within the Wake County Public Libraries system—and this is a great opportunity to try something new!

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now