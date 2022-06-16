HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 11 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography, federal officials said.

Ryan Evers, 28, pled guilty to the charge in March 2021.

In Sept. 2018, Evers was communicating with a child through social media, according to court documents. Evers discussed wanting to have sexual intercourse with the child and court documents said he encouraged the minor to send explicit images to him. The child posed for the pictures and then sent the photographs to Evers.

“The social media site reported the child pornography images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” the report said.

NCMEC then sent the information to a law enforcement agency in the area where the child lived for further investigation.

“Search warrants were executed on the social media site for the contents of the conversation between Evers and the child,” the report said. “Officers were able to identify Evers through an IP address used” during the online chats and photographs that he sent.

The minor was identified and revealed there were video calls with Evers that the child penetrated himself with objects encouraged by Evers, too.

Furthermore, Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case and U.S. Attorney Michael Easley made the announcement after the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charity Wilson prosecuted the case, the report said.

This case was part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, a national program aimed to ensure that criminals exploiting children are prosecuted by making full use of all available law enforcement resources, the report said.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.