RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–East Wake High School went into a Code Red lockdown Monday due to a fight and a report of a weapon.

A BB gun was confiscated from a student, according to a message from the school.

It is at least the third Code Red lockdown CBS 17 has reported on this school year, including one at Cary High School this month where a student fired a gun in the bathroom and a lockdown at Wakefield Elementary, Middle, and High Schools due to a shooting at a nearby apartment complex.

CBS 17 asked the Wake County School District how many lockdowns there have been this year and in recent years. Lisa Luten, a spokesperson for the district, said the district does not keep a running tally of lockdowns because there are many times schools call a lockdown and don’t notify the district. She said a lockdown does not necessarily mean there’s a safety or security issue.

Jennifer Speri’s son goes to Enloe High School, which went into lockdown last year after a student brought two guns to school.

“I’m afraid that, you know, this is becoming way too common and I have discussions with my kids about the lockdowns and you know what they should do if they ever were encountering, you know, someone at school with a gun,” Speri said.

The district has two types of lockdowns, Code Red is when there’s an immediate threat to the school, which means all interior doors will be locked. Code Yellow is something in the community that may pose a threat to the school. In that scenario, students are brought inside, outer doors are locked, and things continue as normal.

CBS 17 asked Wake County Schools what parents should do in these situations, such as whether or not to pick up their children. Luten said it varies from case to case because every lockdown is different, and parents will receive a message from the school.

Speri said she didn’t have any questions about what to do when she received the message from Enloe High School last year.

“It was clear what to do and, basically, I just texted my son and made sure everything was OK,” Speri said.