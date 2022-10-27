RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the “Booze It & Lose It” campaign ahead of Halloween.

The sheriff’s office will increase patrols to keep drunk drivers off the roads during the statewide Halloween “Booze It & Lose It” Enforcement Campaign from Oct. 24-31.

In Wake County, there were 766 reported crashes during the week of Halloween 2021.

The sheriff’s office said three of those crashes were deadly and seven were with serious injuries. In the 766 crashes, 24 people were unrestrained, 19 involved alcohol and 40 were speed-related.

For more information about the campaign, contact Lieutenant William R. Harding at 919-856-6244.