RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Have you always wanted to write a book? Wake County Public Libraries is holding multiple events to help you make that dream a reality.

The “Writing Your Novel” series kicks off on Tuesday, August 9 and will help writers through the process from start to finish, according to officials. The events will feature local authors, and there is no cost to attend.

“This is another great example of how our public libraries are more than just places to check out books — they can also help you get your book on the shelves!” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “We’re excited to partner with successful local authors to help residents expand their skills and achieve their goals.”

Commissioner Maria Cervania shared her excitement for the event and opportunity that area residents will have.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for residents to hone their skills and take the next step in their writing journeys,” said Cervania. “I encourage all interested writers to participate in one or all of these programs.”

All the events, except for the last one, will be virtual, according to officials.

