RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Schools is officially launching its new tutoring initiative aimed at helping students in low-performing schools.

Wake County Public Schools hosted its WakeTogether kickoff event Thursday morning at Southeast Raleigh Elementary School. It’s one of 28 schools in the district where tutors will be paired with second through fifth grade students who need help with their reading.

“That’s where in the literacy progression, students start focusing on literacy and we want to make sure that in an elementary school, we’re looking at where that fluency will impact outcomes for their comprehension,” said Michele Woodson, WCPSS senior director for curriculum development.

The district tells CBS 17 more than 100 tutors are signed up so far. That includes John Boyette, who was a tutor before the pandemic and saw the impact it made on kids. That’s what he’s hoping to do again through this program.

“That’s all they’re looking for…is positive feedback. They just want to give it a shot, just want to try and when they try, you give them that feedback, they try even harder,” Boyette said.

The district says tutors go through training and background checks before working with the students.