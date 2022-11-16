RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wake County School Board is set to vote on a reassignment plan that could change where students go to school next year.

This vote is coming after district leaders said they have taken the past months explaining to families how the plan will work and listening to what families had to say on it.

The goal is to ease overcrowding, improve bus routes, and prepare for new schools in the future, district leaders said.

This plan would affect nearly 2,500 students and span across several schools.

Lindsey Mahaffey, the school board chairperson, explained there are multiple reasons for implementing this plan.

“This is really looking at changes that are anticipating new schools coming or changes looking at operational efficiency especially from a transportation standpoint,” Mahaffey said. “If your child is reassigned, they can stay at their current school; but parents have to provide transportation.”

Also, if a child is starting Kindergarten, 6th, or 9th grades, they can attend the same school as their siblings this next year if they are reassigned, Mahaffey shared.

For more information on the proposal, click here.