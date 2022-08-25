CARY, NC (WNCN)- The first day of school for traditional Wake County students is August 29. Thursday bus safety was the top priority for Wake County Schools.

Annually, Wake County Bus Drivers go through a training that last for a few days. During this training they refresh over material they missed during the previous school year and take this opportunity to train new upcoming drivers.

Some of the material they go over is training the driver to avoid distracted driving, making sure parents and students understand the rules of the bus and, also paying close attention to make sure each child is accounted for.

Based on data from Wake County Schools on August 12th —there is a vacancy of 266 full-time bus drivers. However, Transportation Team Leader Jim Semersky said that’s not a problem.

“All of the bus drivers in our district, all of our routes are covered at this time. We do have full-time permanent subs that can substitute a route if need be,” Semersky said.

Parents who utilize the “Here Comes The Bus” feature for Wake County Schools said it’s effective and allows them to get to know their Childs bus driver.

“We’re really fortunate to have a great bus driver who really goes above and beyond. And just makes sure the kids get on safely. He makes sure the kids get on safely, he gets out and greets them and make sure they are all sitting down so it’s great,” Krissy Campbell said.

Parents are notified of the timing of each route. Drivers are allowed to arrive 10 minutes before or 10 minutes after the scheduled time.

