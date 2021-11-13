Wake Co. seeing uptick in deputy hirings despite national ‘Defund the Police’ efforts

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is expected to welcome seven new Deputy Sheriffs this week despite the national calls to reform and defund law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, Eric Curry, the Public Information Officer for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, said the office will conduct approximately one dozen more interviews the following week to continue filling the department vacancies.

This comes following last year’s shooting death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Officer.

Curry said in his release that Wake County is being impacted by the national trend in struggling to recruit “the next generation of law enforcement officers”, but this hiring significantly helps the department.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is not immune to this national trend,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. “As we continue (to) work diligently in recruiting qualified applicants, our focus has always been on finding individuals that exhibit the traits that will reflect positively on this agency and the residents in which they will serve.”

Curry also said prior to the deputies attending Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) School in the Spring of 2022, the new deputies will be assigned pre-service duties, such as in courthouse operations once they are sworn in on Dec. 1.

With the seven new deputies, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office is now down to 45 vacancies out of 264 total positions.