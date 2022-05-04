RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—a Wake County Sheriff’s Office member joined the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Officials said the person was deputized into the “FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in a brief ceremony,” but their name is not being released due to the type of work the Task Force completes.

“It’s important for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office to have a presence on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. “Due to threats from adversaries both foreign and domestic, it’s critical to coordinate resources between this agency and our federal, state and local counterparts to address threats to public safety.”