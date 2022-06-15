ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Zebulon Police Department announced on Wednesday that it arrested a Wake County teacher for inappropriate relations with a child and a student.

Officers said they received a complaint on May 25 of inappropriate sexual conduct by a teacher at East Wake Academy. Over several weeks, an investigation was conducted with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Miguel Bonano, 64, was arrested for indecent liberties with a student and indecent liberties with a child.

Records show Bonano began teaching at East Wake Academy in 2003.

“Mr. Banono was employed at EWA but is no longer employed at the school. The school has and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement on the continuing investigation,” said EWA Superintendent Stephen Gay.

Bonano is being held in the Wake County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

“We commend the courage and bravery of the student who came forward. Their fearlessness likely saved another student from having to endure what they did. We should all aspire to have such valor,” Zebulon police said in a Facebook post.

Current or former students who believe they may have information related to this case are asked to contact Detective Marcella Abate at 919-823-1825.