RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County will increase pay for EMS personnel starting on April 1.

Officials said in a release that they are facing a “higher demand for services, a national staffing shortage, and increased competition.”

This will help the county to retain and recruit EMS personnel, officials stated in a release.

According to the release, more than 300 Wake County EMS staff will receive a pay increase that the Wake County Board of Commissioners approved in the new market pay structure.

The increases will range from one percent to 29 percent, the release stated.

“Wake County residents expect and deserve top-notch emergency care, and that’s what Wake County EMS provides,” said Matt Calabria, Wake County commissioner and chair of the Commission’s Public Safety Committee.

“In a competitive economy, we can’t keep up a high level of service if we don’t invest in our first responders. The steps we take today will help us recruit and retain first-rate EMTs, paramedics and other personnel, and will better keep residents healthy and safe for years to come.”

This increase comes after several pay studies in recent years, according to a release.

“By showing our staff that we value them and support them, we empower them to go out every day and do their jobs to the best of their ability,” said Wake County EMS Director Chris Colangelo. “We’re excited about what these changes will mean to our employees, the Wake County EMS System as a whole and the residents of Wake County.”

The changes will cost Wake County $1.4 million in the rest of 2022’s fiscal year and $5.7 million in 2023’s fiscal year, the release stated.