RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What can be done to stop stray bullets? That’s the big question Wake County Commissioners are hoping to answer.

Monday afternoon commissioners discussed changes to their outdoor shooting ordinance in a special work session meeting.

“At this point we’re really just trying to gather all the information and be the best students that we can,” said Wake County Commissioner, Matt Calabria.

Some Wake County homeowners were also present in the meeting.

Alan Smith lives in Knightdale Station and is one of the many in his neighborhood asking the county to make changes to the ordinance.

“This all started with bullets being fired into our subdivision,” said Smith. “We just started getting together and talking about what we could do because the people are afraid for their kids in their own bedroom because these bullets [were] lodged on the side of our house.”

So far this year the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 376 calls regarding firearms compared to 752 last year, and over 1100 calls in 2020.

Some solutions that have been proposed are increasing the distance someone can shoot from 100 yards to 300 yards, requiring backstops, restricting overnight shooting and increasing fines from $50 to $500.

Smith agrees with some of the proposed changes and would like to see even more done.

“I would like to see them follow the hunting ordinance for the half an hour before and after sunrise. I don’t see any reason to have people firing guns after dark,” said Smith.

Most of the commissioners seemed to be in agreement with increasing fines.

They say they plan to continue to have more discussions on the topic before it’s brought up for a vote.