‘Distinctive tattoos’ leads to capture of Wake County prisoner who left work assignment

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Correctional Center minimum custody offender who authorities say walked away from his prison job assignment Thursday morning was located and taken into custody Sunday.
Michael Lee Willis-Rockett, 29, was identified at Hotel NC in High Point around 9 a.m. He was given away by his distinctive tattoos.
Officials say Willis-Rockett worked at the Department of Public Safety’s Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex, where he loaded trucks with supplies for the prison system.
He was serving a two-year sentence for identity theft/fraud and a probation revocation. After conviction in Brunswick County, he was admitted to prison on Nov. 7, 2018. He had been scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2020.
He now faces charges of escape.
