RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a district of 198 schools and 161,000 students, we’ve put together a refresher for Wake County parents on the top things to know ahead of the traditional school year’s start on Monday.

From what to expect on buses this year to school lunch changes, here’s what you’ll need to know, according to the school district.

Bus routes

Traditional calendar families received detailed bus route information on August 18.

How to check on day-of bus delays

Families can visit wcpss.net/busupdates in the morning and afternoon to check for delays. The Here Comes the Bus app is another resource available to Wake County parents who want to track their child’s bus.

Approximately 560 buses will be returning to the roads Monday morning, so the district is asking everyone to take extra care making their way to work or school.

School lunch price increase

School lunch prices will increase by 25 cents this year. Wake schools said this is to cover the increased cost of food and supplies. Full-paid lunches will cost $3.25 at elementary schools and $3.50 at middle and high schools.

Tracking progress of Wake schools

In a statement Friday the district said it will begin implementation of its new Strategic Plan this school year. The plan includes “a set of ambitious goals and related metrics to help us measure and report the district’s progress.”

Primary goals of the plan are to reach toward “equity and excellence.”

Informed by the district’s recently updated Equity and Non-Discrimination Policy, the school system said it will itself “accountable to practices that will interrupt the predictive association between race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status and student outcomes.”

For more resources and information, a list of reminders for parents is available on wcpss.net.