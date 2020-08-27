Wake County 11-year-old designs 3-D printed ear savers for masks, donates hundreds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County 11-year-old isn’t letting his time out of the classroom stop him from using the skills he learned in school to help frontline workers. He and his teacher have been working together to help doctors and nurses in the midst of the pandemic.

The 3-D printer is the pride of Meg Knox-Ingle’s technology class at Middle Creek Elementary School, even though students hardly got a chance to use it before schoolS closed in the spring. When they did, the teacher offered a challenge to students stuck at home.

Tyler Ristimaki took it seriously.

“Ms. Knox-Ingle inspired us kids to design stuff and print it on the 3-D printer, and I was thinking of what to make,” he recalled.

Naturally, he asked his mom. Tamra Ristimaki had just finished a long shift as a nurse at UNC REX Hospital, where she wears a mask for hours.

“I said, ‘Save my ears; my ears hurt,’ and I went off to bed,” she remembered.

Tyler started working on a way to help his mom. He sent his designs to his teacher.

“It only took him about three tries, three different iterations, for him to get the perfect design,” Knox-Ingle explained. She printed Tyler’s ear savers on the 3-D printer, and he used a ribbon to connect them.

He gave some to his mother, who gave them to her coworkers. People were so appreciative, Tyler and his teacher started making more, then donated them to frontline workers across the country.

“So far we’ve done about 400,” Tyler said. That’s pretty impressive since they take about 45 minutes to print. “It’s worth it,” he said.

“He has such a big heart and wants to change the world and do good,” said his mom.

His teacher calls it a remote learning success story.

“It says to me that you don’t have to be in the building to learn,” she explained. “This is a real-world problem that he was solving.”

She couldn’t be more proud.

“He’s a great example of what anybody can do,” she said. “It’s exactly what teaching is all about.”

