Wake County ABC stores decreasing store hours due to COVID-19, staffing shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The New Year brought new changes to all ABC stores in Wake County.

As of Monday all Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores adjusted their hours to 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Why?

COVID-19 and staffing shortages according to Bryan Hicks, Wake County’s ABC stores’ General Manager.

“At this time we have almost 10 percent of our workforce that are adhering to CDC COVID protocol which in turn affects operations,” Hicks said in a letter to CBS 17. “Our staff are being moved around to different locations as to fill work shifts so stores can be kept open.”

He continued, “You may be asking what good this does? It will allow Wake County ABC Stores to remain open by altering work shifts so that there is an adequate level of service for every location. Closing any store is a last resort.”

Hicks said these changes will remain in effect until at least Jan. 31.