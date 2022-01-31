Wake County ABC stores to keep curtailed business hours indefinitely

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County ABC stores will keep modified hours of 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, until further notice, according to an announcement Monday.

Wake County ABC stores made the “tough decision” to cut back on hours on Dec. 31. COVID-19 and staffing shortages were cited as reasons.

“It will allow Wake County ABC Stores to remain open by altering work shifts so that there is an adequate level of service for every location. Closing any store is a last resort,” Wake County ABC general manager Bryan Hicks said at the time.

In a tweet, Wake County ABC said the decision to keep the modified hours indefinitely “was not taken lightly and was made because of the effects of COVID on our organization.”

It also said that half of its employees “have been hit by this latest variant since Christmas.”