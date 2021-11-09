Wake County accepting applications from community groups for American Rescue Plan funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting on Tuesday, Wake County will begin accepting applications from community organizations that are seeking funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Out of a total of $217 million awarded to the county, the Wake County Board of Commissioners has put aside $20 million in ARPA funds to support nonprofit or not-for-profit groups in Wake County. The goal with the money is to generate “a strong and equitable recovery from the effects of COVID-19,” according to a release from the county.

“We can do even more to help the residents still struggling to find work or keep a roof over their heads by collaborating in new ways with our community partners,” said Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas. “Through this application process, we will select projects in the nonprofit sector that will do the most public good and help fund them an effort that furthers our goal of achieving prosperity for all.”

Of the $20 million up for grabs, $16 million will fund “qualifying proposals that benefit all county residents, and $4 million will go towards projects that specifically support historically marginalized populations,” the release said.

Interested organizations can attend a live WebEx meeting on Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. where they can get instructions for applying and ask questions about the process.

The meetings will be recorded and available on-demand for later viewing.

Applications for funding are due Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. Wake County staff will spend the month of December reviewing the applications and then present funding recommendations to the board in January 2022.