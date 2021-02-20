Wake County alert reminds those eligible to make COVID-19 vaccine appointment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday, voicemails and text messages were sent out to people who signed up with the Wake County Health Department but haven’t yet made their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The messages said the county has availability this upcoming week and asked those eligible to take advantage and get their shot.

People in group one and group two, including health care workers and people 65 and older, are being prioritized.

This comes as Wake County may start vaccinating teachers as early as next week.

One Wake County elementary teacher hopes to get his vaccine dose soon.

“I know people want their kids back in school. But teachers are going back to school, too, so safety is an issue for all of us,” said Stefan Henderson, a teacher at Walnut Creek Elementary.

Another Wake County teacher also plans to get her shot as soon as possible. She says it’s one more thing that will help make for an easier transition back to the classroom.

“It’s been a big effort with a lot of folks working together to make things happen to make sure that we can make it as safe as possible,” said Jan Thrasher, who teaches at Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Teachers are able to sign up with the county on Monday.

For information about when you might be able to get a vaccine appointment visit wakegov.com.