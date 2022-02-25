RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Do you have space in your home for a four-legged family member?

The Wake County Animal Center is almost full.

If they run out of space, they may have to start euthanizing some of the dogs.

“We haven’t had to euthanize for space [since 2016] and we don’t want to start this year,” said Dr. Jennifer Frederico, the Animal Services Director.

A dog at the Wake County Animal Center (Photo: Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

But they’re coming close to having to start.

They have four rooms for dogs: enough for 75 of them. They have 60 living in the kennels and another 15 at foster homes.

“It’s a constant influx,” said Frederico.

It’s becoming a huge problem for her and her staff.

“Our stray and our incoming from Animal Control take precedence because we legally have to hold them. If you bring me your animal today, it’s legally ours,” she explained. “If we run out of space, and we have legal holds, guess what animal is not going to be able to stay? It might be a perfectly lovely animal, but if we have to legally hold this one, and we have one kennel, the one that is legally ours could be euthanized.”

Most of the dogs are strays and from Animal Control. But there’s a growing number of owner surrenders.

“Probably about 30 percent of our intake,” said Frederico.

She told CBS 17 there’s a big reason for the increase.

“A lot of restrictions on housing, where they don’t want pets at all or they don’t want big dogs or they don’t want certain breeds,” Frederico said. “Everyone knows the housing market is crazy. So, if it’s finding this place, and it’s the only place you can have and you can’t have a pet, people are getting pushed up against a wall.”

Frederico asks that people who need to give up their dogs make the shelter their last stop.

She advised posting the animal on social media, checking with friends, or asking a rescue to help, before dropping animals off at the center.

They only do owner-surrenders by appointment only, and they are booked until March.

Frederico also is urging people to come in, check out the available dogs, and think about giving them homes.