RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Animal Center officials are trying to encourage the adoption of certain dogs during National Pit Bull Awareness Month.

The Wake County Animal Center currently has 57 pit bull-type dogs and one puppy at their shelter, according to a news release from the Wake County Animal Center.

Animal services officials addressed the “fighting” aspect of pit bulls.

“Historically, pit bulls were bred for dog fighting, a common practice in the United Kingdom in 19th century. It’s important to remember that pit bulls are not inherently aggressive; they are a product of their upbringing and environment,” the news release said.

To encourage adoptions, the center is offering a reduced adoption fee of just $25 for pit bull-type dogs during October — a significant discount from the regular fee of $95.

Dr. Jennifer Federico, the director of the Wake County Animal Center, said she is a proud advocate for pit bull-type dogs and has four of them in her own family.

Prospective animal adopters can check the adoption gallery or visit the shelter. The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week. It is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Ave. in Raleigh.