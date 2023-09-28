RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We all want to provide the best care for our pets to give them a forever home. That’s why Wake County Animal Center is kicking off their Fall Community Pet Days for the second year.

Every other Sunday from Oct. 1 through Nov. 12, pet owners are urged to attend the Pet Days event to get free or low-cost vet care.

Services include:

Rabies vaccines: 1-year and 3-year vaccines are offered at a cost of $5 (cash only)

(cash only) Microchips: No-cost

DHPP (a combination vaccine that provides protection against five dog diseases) / FVRCP (a combination vaccination for cats) vaccines: No-cost

Rabies education and prevention materials

Wake County Health and Human Services program information

“Pet care is not cheap. Add to that housing, food and medical expenses and it can become overwhelming,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “We want to help and that’s why we organize these Community Pet Days – to offer a helping hand when it’s needed most. Because, after all, our community’s well-being includes our furry companions.”

During the Spring Community Pet Days, around 500 families and 1000 animals were helped through the event. They also provided 700 rabies vaccines and 460 microchips.

Pet days are scheduled on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.:

For more details on what you need to know ahead of going to Pet Day, visit Community Pet Days.