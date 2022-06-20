RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Animal Center is offering “Name Your Price” cat adoption process for the rest of the month of June.

During the summer, the Wake County Animal Center sees an influx of animals needing to find their forever homes.

“We need our community to step in and provide forever homes to these loving creatures,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson.

To help these kittens and cats find their forever families, people can name their price and become the owner of any cat over 5-months-old.

Officials said there are ways you can help reduce the number of cats they are seeing at the shelter, too.

Officials encourage pet owners to “have their cats spayed or neutered, even if they are indoor cats.”

“If you can’t adopt a cat but want to help us, please consider fostering,” said Joanne Duda, foster coordinator at the Wake County Animal Center. “This is a very busy time for us, and we rely on our volunteers and foster parents.”

Center officials ask that anyone interested visits their location between noon to 6 p.m. any day of the week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh.

For more information on fostering an animal, click here.