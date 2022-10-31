RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Friday, the Wake County Animal Center has taken in more than 100 animals. While they only have space for 75 dogs, they’re squeezing in 110. The center has space for 42 but is housing 76. The numbers are an example of the strain facing the center as more dogs and cats come in every day. The Wake County Animal Center is in need of people to adopt animals because it has exceeded its adoption floor capacity.

The center is now trying to find homes for the nearly 200 animals in their care, according to a news release.

WCAC took in 54 dogs, 14 puppies, 16 cats, 20 kittens, one rabbit, and three rats over the weekend. This is in addition to the animals that were already there.

Pets are finding themselves at the shelter for a myriad of reasons. One of those is Raleigh and Triangle’s housing crunch, With fewer housing options for people, landlords can be more discriminating about their pet policies without worrying about losing a tenant. It means some families with limited options, are giving up their animals.

WCAC says surrender appointments, required for families giving up their animals, are booked full for the next month.

Strays make up another portion of the animals that show up at the shelter. Without microchipping your pets, it could be difficult to reunite pet owners with their lost dog or pet if the owner does not come looking for them.

“We have avoided having to euthanize any animals because of lack of space,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, a Wake County animal doctor. “We don’t want to euthanize for space. This plea is to make our community aware of the urgent need. There are only so many kennels and we need the community’s help!”

The center is the only open-admission shelter in the county. It means they do no turn away animals, including stray, abandoned, and surrendered pets.

In 2021, the shelter treated and re-homed more than 8,000 homeless animals. They expect to exceed that number this year.

Adoption fees are $95 for dogs, $45 for cats under five years old, and $15 for cats that are greater than five years old.

Starting Tuesday, cats and dogs eight years and older are available at reduced rate. Senior dogs will cost $25 to adopt. You can name your price for senior cats.

“Senior pets are typically already house-trained and because they have been uprooted from their homes are grateful for the opportunity to be a family member again”, said Wake County Commissioner Maria Cervania. “All adopted animals from the center are spayed or neutered and microchipped prior to going home with their new family.”

Federico strongly advises families who can’t or don’t want to care for their pets any longer to try to use their networks to find a new home.

If people find a stray, they should try to find the owner themselves before bringing the animal to the shelter.

Here are a few tips:

Ask a local vet to check for a microchip.

Post the animal on NextDoor and TriangleLostPets.org or any local Facebook group.

If you need to rehome your pet, please do so yourself by posting online, asking friends/family, returning the pet to where/whom you got it from.

If residents would like to adopt from the center, they should check out its adoption gallery or come by the center.

The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The center is at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Ave.