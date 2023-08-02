RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center is way over capacity, and officials say that for the first time in seven years, animals that are not adopted will be euthanized due to lack of space.

According to a news release, the center will begin euthanizing pets after the shelter was overwhelmed with more than 200 dogs and cats in just the last week. “Long timer animals” — meaning those who have been waiting for new families for more than three weeks — will be the first to be put down.

Animal Center staff have been asking the community for help, discounting adoption fees and reaching out to rescue organizations in an attempt to find homes for the homeless pets.

“We’ve worked so hard to avoid having to euthanize for space… we’ve offered discounts and free adoptions almost monthly, we’ve worked to expand our space within our current building,” Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Animal Center, said in the release. “But now, more than ever, we’re seeing people giving up their dogs at a startling rate, leaving our shelter continually near capacity or overcapacity.”

Currently, 89 dogs and cats that have been on the adoption floor for 15 days or longer can be adopted at no cost. All pets that find new homes are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped before they join their new families.

According to the Animal Center, these are the numbers of homeless animals as of Wednesday, Aug. 2:

114 dogs

12 puppies

42 cats

52 kittens

72 pets living with foster families

35 strays (on hold for owners to reclaim)

There are no open kennels left at the shelter, according to officials, so all appointments for owners trying to surrender their pets will be canceled and no new appointments will be taken. Owner surrender pets will only be accepted for “humane euthanasia,” according to the release.

People are reminded that choosing to own a pet comes with a commitment, investment and responsibility to care for the animal for the duration of its life.

“We’re disheartened that we’re starting to sound like a broken record, but this repeating situation at the center is a reflection of our community and we know we can all do better,” Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson said in the release. “Animal Center staff take no days off, and each day is packed with heartbreaking surrenders, wandering strays brought in off the street and the desperate search for homes so that not one animal has to be put down because of a lack of space on the adoption floor.”

“We should not be having this many strays in our facility,” Dr. Federico added. “It’s not fair to these animals.”