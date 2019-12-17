Wake County Animal Center reduces pet adoption fees before Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Animal Center is reducing its adoption fees this week, hoping to help pets find holiday homes forever.

Between Tuesday and Sunday, dogs are available to adopt for $25. Cats can be adopted by families at a cost that fits their budget.

The holidays often lead to crowding at the shelter, as volunteers and those fostering animals take time off to travel and celebrate with family.

As the end of the year is approaching, there are about 100 dogs and 120 cats in the shelter or foster care looking for their forever homes.

“With so much joy and generosity in the air, the holidays are a delightful time to adopt a new pet,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. “These animals need loving homes where they can get all of the attention and affection they deserve.”

According to a news release, many of the pets available for adoption are already adults. This eliminates some of the guesswork because these mature animals have already settled into their personalities and behaviors. Also, pets coming from foster care have experience in home and social settings, so their foster parents can tell you what to expect.

Visit pets.wakegov.com to view a gallery of animals currently available for adoption.

Gift certificates are available for any dollar amount and may be redeemed for the adoption of pets within a year of purchase. Any money remaining will be donated to the shelter to help other pets.

Adopting a pet is a major commitment, and gift certificates enable recipients to pick out the dog or cat of their choice at their convenience.

The Wake County Animal Center is an open-admission shelter operated by Wake County in Raleigh. The center receives all stray, abandoned and surrendered pets in the county and works in partnership with fosters, volunteers and local rescues to treat and find homes for thousands of homeless animals every year.

