RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center reopened the adoption floor Tuesday to the public without the need for appointments.

The last two dogs have successfully finished their dog flu quarantine and the public is invited to visit to view homeless pets inside the center as usual from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week, the center said in a news release.

Currently, there are 93 healthy dogs available for adoption in the building and another 21 in foster homes.

For cat lovers, there are 10 cats and 13 kittens available in the building, with 20 cats and 23 kittens in foster homes.

Adoption fees are $95 for dogs, $25 for long-timers, $45 for cats, and “Name Your Price” for long-timer cats, the center said.

“We’ve kept them safe, now help us get them out to loving new homes”, said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “Whether you’re looking for sweet seniors, energetic youngsters, or any other type of furry friend, now is the perfect time to adopt.”

All adopted pets undergo spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, and receive necessary vaccinations before going to their new homes.

While the adoption floor is open, certain measures remain in place to prevent new cases of the dog flu and ensure the safety of all animals in the shelter.

The center is continuing its suspension of all owner surrenders until further notice.

The center will also continue its temporary suspension of taking in strays until after the New Year. Starting Jan. 2, the public can bring in strays by appointment.

Check out the center’s adoption gallery to find a pet. The Wake County Animal Center is at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of Interstate 440 and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

The Wake County animal shelter closed in early October because of an outbreak of dog flu in which 78 of the center’s dogs started showing signs of symptoms of the virus. Four of the dogs died.

The center reopened early last week.